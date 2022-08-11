「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

8月11日のまにら新聞から

Marcos rejects importing 300,000 metric tons of sugar: press secretary

［ 114 words｜2022.8.11｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected a regulator's approval to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Marcos) is the chairman of the Sugar Regulatory Board and denied this in no uncertain terms,'' said Cruz-Angeles.

On August 9, the Sugar Regulatory Board warning of shortages by the end of the month, said it was vital to import.

It estimated a shortfall of 35, 321 metric tons of raw sugar and 20, 748.65 refined sugar. This is lower than the 228, 690 ''B'' raw sugar balance and 195,000 refined sugar from the previous crop year.

The regulator cited receiving reports of shortages of sugar in the market. DMS

