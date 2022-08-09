Dito files complaints vs Globe and Smart before PCC

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has received Monday two separate complaints filed by Dito Telecommunity against Globe Telecom and Smart Communications for possible anti-competitive practice in their interconnection agreements.

Interconnection is an essential component of the telecommunications industry as it allows interoperability and exchange of calls, SMS, and other information from one network to another.

The PCC Competition Enforcement Office (CEO) is evaluating the merits of Dito’s complaints. The Commission has 10 days within which to decide whether or not to give due course to the complaint.

If given due course, the CEO will proceed to investigate the charges and if it subsequently finds sufficient basis, file with the Commission en banc a Statement of Objections against the allegedly erring entities.

The PCC shall also consult with the National Telecommunications Commission for related regulatory concerns. PCC