Blinken hails Filipino nurses; Marcos ''terribly proud'' of health workers

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday hailed Filipino nurses working in the United States, calling them "angels" who are "caring in so many ways."

"There are not so many angels in the world. But if there are angels in the United States, among the angels are the Filipino nurses who are caring in so many ways all throughout our country for our fellow Americans," Blinken said during his courtesy call on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Saturday in the Palace.

Blinken said Filipino nurses have demonstrated "profoundly touching" compassion, something his own family has experienced.

"And I have to tell you, I have felt that in my own family with different experiences in the past. And that, on a most human level, is profoundly touching," Blinken told the chief executive.

Marcos said he is "terribly proud" of all healthcare workers who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on all fronts.

"We are so terribly proud of our healthcare workers, the doctors and nurses, the Filipinos who have been working in the United States and the way they performed in the face of COVID," said Marcos.

"We were here watching them and saying again that we Filipinos are playing a global role in combatting this pandemic," he added.

Marcos said the dedication shown by Filipino healthcare workers is a value every Filipino should be proud of. "Again, it makes us remind ourselves that there are qualities of Filipinos that we should be very proud of," he said.

Blinken said Washington is proud to be Manila's partner in diverse global issues, including efforts to fight COVID-19 and the need to address climate change.

"We have been proud to be your partner in working on that and protecting all of our people. Whether it's climate and the need to deal with that existential challenge or whether it's the impact of all these new technologies on the lives of our people," Blinken said.

Joining Blinken in the meeting were US Ambassador MaryKay Loss Carlson, Asst Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink, Director of the Secretary of State's Policy Planning Staff Salman Ahmed, Spokesperson Ned Price, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Thomas Sullivan, and Political Counselor Brett Blackshaw. Presidential News Desk