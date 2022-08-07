At least 1,000 persons affected landslides and floods in Central Visayas

At least 1,000 were affected by landslides and floods caused by a low pressure area and southwest monsoon in Central Visayas.

Based on the initial report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) noted that the heavy rainfall that was experienced in the provinces of Cebu and Bohol due to the low pressure area and the southwest monsoon last Thursday has resulted in flooding and landslide incidents in some areas in the region.

Data shows that a total of 288 families or 1,253 individuals in 17 barangays in Bohol and Cebu were affected because of the weather disturbance.

Five roads in Cebu City and Mandaue were unpassable while 20 houses were damaged in the region, of which seven were partially damaged and 13 others were destroyed.

Power interruption was also reported in Cebu City but the NDRRMC is still waiting for the official statement of Visayan Electric Company when power was restored. Robina Asido/DMS