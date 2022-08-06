BRP Antonio Luna third in live fire exercise at RIMPAC

The Philippine Navy multi-capable frigate, BRP Antonio Luna wins third place during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) live fire exercise in Hawaii.

Commander Benjo Negranza, Philippine Navy public affairs director, said among the 17 participating multinational warships, the Philippines' multi-capable frigate, BRP Antonio Luna notched the 3rd place during the Naval Surface Fire Support Rodeo of the At-Sea Phase of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise on Thursday.

Negranza said NSFS Rodeo is a naval gunfire accuracy competition where participants are given a two-dimensional virtual land target information by the designated naval gunfire liaison officer.

"Participants have a practice run for gun fire correction prior to proceeding for the record firing. Performance reports are provided by the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) using its computerized evaluation system," he said.

"Philippines' BRP Antonio Luna made it to 3rd place with only an 8-meter differential from the 1st placer USS Mobile Bay, and 4 meters off the 2nd placer ARM Juarez of Mexico," he added.

Negranza said this showed that the Philippine Navy is capable of being at par with best navies in the world, which RIMPAC 2022 has helped validate by providing resources and environment that permit multinational participants to achieve their individual and collective training objectives. Robina Asido/DMS