Damage to irrigation systems from quake surpass P200 million: DA

Damage to the irrigation system caused by the magnitude 7 earthquake reached more than P200 million, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported Wednesday.

The DA said damage to the irrigation system was estimated at P248,477,001.

Damage to irrigation was recorded in Ilocos Sur amounting to P 18,200,00; Abra with P 189,947,001; Kalinga with P 25,000,000; Ifugao with P 10,950,000; Mt. Province with P1,080,000; and Benguet with P3,300,000.

Aside from damage to irrigation, the Department of Agriculture also recorded P14,567,475 damage to other agricultural facilities in the province of Abra.

"DA RFO CAR (Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office Cordillera Administrative Region) reported 39 irrigation symptoms and five farm-to-market roads to be partially damaged or unoperational due to erosion and cracks on concrete structures, which needs clearing and repair to restore their operational status," the DA stated.

"Based on the National Irrigation Administration’s (NIA) assessment conducted by various regional officers, two NIS (national irrigation systems) and 24 CIS (communal irrigation systems) projects in CAR and four NIS and 24 CIS in Region I are damaged," it added.

Initial assessment shows there was no damage monitored in Pantabangan and Magat dams. Robina Asido/DMS