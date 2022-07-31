WHO assures Philippines of help to cope with monkeypox

The World Health Organization (WHO) Saturday assured the Philippine government of its readiness to help the Department of Health (DOH) face monkeypox after the country confirmed detecting its first case.

"As we do with all disease outbreaks, WHO has been and will continue to work closely with the DOH to provide technical advice to support the development and implementation of national policies, strategies, and plans," said WHO Philippines Officer-in-Charge Graham Harrison.

"We will continue our support as the situation evolves,” he added.

The monkeypox virus spreads through close contact with wounds, body fluids, or respiratory droplets of an infected person.

Monkeypox symptoms are mild, such as fever, lymphadenopathy or locally known as “kulani”, and rashes; and is rarely fatal.

Harrison said WHO welcomes the readiness of the Philippine government in handling the entry of monkeypox.

“The Department of Health has been proactive towards preparedness, prevention, and response to monkeypox," said Harrison.

"We, at WHO, want to highlight that monkeypox can affect anyone, but everyone can help reduce its transmission,” said Harrison.

On Friday, the DOH said a 31-year-old Filipino national tested positive for monkeypox days after arriving from abroad last July 19.

The Philippines is the eighth country in the Western Pacific Region with confirmed monkeypox cases.

It came nearly a week after WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus announced that monkeypox be considered as a public health emergency of international concern. DMS