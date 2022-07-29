DOT Advisory on the status of tourist sites in CAR and Region 1

Following the major earthquake that struck the northern part of Luzon on July 27, the Department of Tourism (DOT) wishes to apprise the travelling public of the status of the following tourist destinations in the affected areas of Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Region 1.

CAR

Based on information provided by the DOT-CAR Office as of today (July 28), all tourism activities in the Province of Abra are suspended until further notice, while Baguio City, Kabayan town in Benguet, and Mt. Pulag Protected Landscape (MPPL) continue to be open to visitors. Trekkers going to MPPL, however, are advised that Akiki Trail is still undergoing assessment after the earthquake. Additionally, tourists bound for Kabayan are also advised to take caution in traversing the road due to the possibility of aftershocks and rainshowers.

All tourist sites in Sagada, Mountain Province?except Cave Connection, Sumaguing, Balangagan and Pongas Falls?have also reopened to visitors July 28, following the suspension on tourism activities imposed Wednesday.

Region 1

As confirmed by the DOT Region 1 Office, several tourist sites in the Province of Ilocos Sur have been ordered closed to visitors after the earthquake. These include: Bantay Bell Tower, Bantay Church/Saint Augustine of Hippo Parish Church, Archdiocesan Shrine of Nuestra Senora de Caridad de Bantay in Bantay; Sta. Maria Church in Sta. Maria; St. Paul Cathedral, Heritage Village, Calle Crisologo, Ilocos Sur Regional Complex National Museum, Syquia Mansion, and all other tourist spots in Vigan City.

In the Province of Pangasinan, only Antong Falls in Sison is reported to be closed due to landslide.

In La Union, Tangadan Falls in San Gabriel and the Great Wall of Santol/Bilagan Road are temporarily closed as reported by DOT-1.

While tourism activities in Ilocos Norte were suspended Wednesday after the earthquake, all tourist sites in the province have reopened Thursday.

Based on the Situation Report provided by DOT-1 as of 2:25PM, the following sites in Ilocos Norte remain open despite reported damages: Sta. Monica Church in Sarrat (fallen bricks at the altar); Bacarra Old Convent (fallen bricks); Virgen Milagrosa Church/St. John the Baptist Church in Badoc (fallen bricks on the side of the church); and Batac Immaculate Conception Church (with fallen debris outside).

As local engineering offices continue their assessment and inspection of tourist sites, the DOT advises all tourists with travel plans to the affected areas to take extra caution. DOT Office of Public Affairs and Advocacy