QC police files murder, frustrated murder complaints against suspected guman of ex-mayor

Quezon City police filed complaints for three counts of murder and frustrated murder, illegal possession of firearms and carnapping on Tuesday against the suspected gunman who shot and killed the former mayor of Lamitan and two others.

Police filed the complaints at the Quezon City Prosecutors Office Chao Tiao Yumol.

Yumol shot ex-mayor Rose Furigay, her aide Victor Capistrano and security guard Jeneven Bandiala on Sunday before the graduation ceremonies at the Ateneo Law School.

Her daughter, Hannah, remains in the intensive care unit of a hospital but is stable and can speak, according to her father, Lamitan Mayor Roderick Furigay.

Furigay told a radio interview his daughter, who was among the graduates, was shot three times.

''It was fortunate that one of the bullets grazed her eye. Her kidney was hit by a bullet. Thank God, she is out of danger but we are waiting if the doctor will allow her to leave the ICU,'' the mayor said.

The mayor denied Yumul's claim that he and his wife were linked to illegal drugs. ''The city of Lamitan garnered what we called the seal of good local governance. One of its requirements is that barangays are drug three. Thirty percent of our barangays are drug free. So this accusation is baseless,'' he said.

He said cyberlibel charges have been filed against Yumul but he did not believe that it will end up with his wife, aide and the security guard being killed. DMS