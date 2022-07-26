Sara urges police to address gun violence

The office of the Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) to address gun violence as she condemned the recent shooting incident inside the campus of the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) on Sunday.

"The Philippine National Police is also strongly urged to address gun violence in the country and consistent operations against illegal firearms could be one of the effective measures to do this," Reynold Munsayac, spokesperson of Duterte, said.

Munsayac said Duterte "strongly condemns" the violent incident which according to him "should have no place in the society, especially within the learning facilities.

"Vice President Sara Z. Duterte strongly condemns the shooting incident inside Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) campus Sunday afternoon" he said.

"Such an act of violence should have no place in our society, especially in a place of learning, which is supposed to be considered a safe space for everyone, for the students mainly," he added.

Munsayac also noted that "the Vice President sends her prayers and deepest condolences to the victims' families" who died from the incident.

Three were reported dead while three others were wounded, including the suspect identified as Chiao Tiao Yumul, in a shooting incident at the campus lobby, an hour before the 2022 commencement exercises of the Ateneo Law School on Sunday.

Fatalities were identified as Vice Mayor Rose Furigay of Lamitan, Basilan; Victor Capistano, senior executive assistant of Furigay and security guard Jeneven Bandiola while other victims injured include Hannah Furigay, Rose's daughter and Julia Manabat-Paco. Robina Asido/DMS