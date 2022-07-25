Marcos ''shocked and saddened'' by Ateneo shooting

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he is ''shocked and saddened'' by the shooting incident at the Ateneo on Sunday where authorities revealed that three persons died and two were injured.

'' We mourn with the bereaved, the wounded, and those whose scars from this experience will run deep,'' Marcos said in his Facebook page.

''We commit our law enforcement agencies to thoroughly and swiftly investigate these killings and bring all involved to justice,'' he added.

Police said the former mayor of Lamitan, Basilan; her executive assistance and a secruity guard died in the shooting. One of the injured is the daughter of the former mayor, who is in a hospital. The suspect was arrested.

Ateneo de Manila was to hold the graduation ceremony for the Ateneo Law School. The event was postponed and Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, who was the guest speaker, was told not to proceed.

''Our prayers go to the graduates, their families, the Ateneo community, and to the residents of Quezon City and Basilan,'' said Marcos. DMS