QC allows progressive groups to conduct march and assembly along Commonwealth up to corner of Tandang Sora

Progressive groups can conduct their march and assembly along Commonwealth Avenue (eastbound) up to the corner of Tandang Sora on Monday when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will hold his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasan Pambansa.

Groups allied with Marcos will be allowed to conduct their program along interim Batasan Pambansa Road near Sinagtala Street, Barangay Batasan Hills.

This was announced by the Quezon City local government late Friday after a meeting between city officials, police and leaders of progressive groups, led by Renato Reyes of Bayan.

Quezon City officials told organizers of these activities to follow minimum health protocols.

Classes were also ordered suspended on Monday in the city. DMS