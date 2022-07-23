Outgoing, incoming Japan defense attaches call on DND OIC Faustino

Japan's outgoing and incoming defense attaches to the Philippines rendered a call on Department of Defense (DND) Officer-in-Charge, Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino, Jr., on Thursday, said DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong.

During their visit in Camp Aguinaldo, Faustino congratulated Col. Nakano Yu for successfully ending his three-year tour of duty and commended the significant development of Philippines-Japan defense relations during his term despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"Such developments included sustained education and training exchanges, increased humanitarian assistance and disaster response collaboration, and elevated dialogue mechanisms between the two defense establishments," he said.

Andolong said Nakano also shared that he is deeply honored to have been assigned to the Philippines and that he looks forward to the continuous growth of Philippines-Japan defense relations.

As he welcomed Col. Akiba Kazuiko as the new defense attache of Japan to the Philippines, Faustino said he is looking forward to further enhancing defense cooperation between the two countries.

"On his part, Colonel Akiba highlighted how far the Philippine defense sector has come since his first visit to the Philippines and committed to work on the development of Philippines-Japan defense relations. He also noted that the Philippines and Japan have reached the golden age of their bilateral relations," said Andolong.

He said Faustino also wished Nakano good luck on his next assignment while he reassured Akiba of DND support. Robina Asido/DMS