Crop damage from rains, floods reach P37.68 million: DA

Damage to agriculture caused by rain in Ifugao and in some areas in Mindanao reached P37.68 million pesos, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Thursday.

The other areas hit by flooding were Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and Zamboanga del Sur, as well as flash floods and mudslides in Ifugao.

Data shows that a total of 1,559 farmers and 1,770 hectares of land were affected while 822 metric tons of agricultural products amounting to P37.68 million have been lost because of the incident.

The affected crops include 1,692 hectares of rice amounting to 25.40 million pesos, 78 hectares of high valued crops worth P10.11 million and 1,750 livestock and poultry amounting to P2.16 million.

According to the Department of Agriculture, its regional field offices is assessing losses from floods. Robina Asido/DMS