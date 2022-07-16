One of the most wanted persons in country killed in Zamboanga del Sur

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? One of the most wanted persons in the country was killed in a shootout during a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Sur, a top police official said Friday.

Col. Diomarie Albarico, Zamboanga del Sur police director, said Esmael Sanday alias Boy Negro was killed in a shootout around 5:55 am in Sitio Gappi, Barangay Lenok Madalum, Lapuyan.

Sanday has a cash reward of P165,000 cash reward based on the Department of the Interior and Local Government Memorandum Circular Number 2021-120 dated October 20, 2021.

Albarico said that the shootout ensued when Sanday opened fire, prompting policemen to retaliate, hitting him.

Albarico said the shootout took place while policemen were about to serve arrest warrants against Sanday who is facing two cases of murders in separate courts of Pagadian, Zamboanga del Sur and frustrated murder in the court of Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay.

He said Sanday was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival by a physician. DMS