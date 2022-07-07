Gevero named officer-in-charge of Bureau of Immigration

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has named Rogelio Gevero, Jr. as officer-in-charge commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration.

Gevero, who heads the Immigration Regulation Division, will replace BI Commissioner Jaime Morente, according to a Department of Justice order on Monday.

“As such, Mr. Gevero is hereby authorized to discharge the powers and mandates of said position, in addition to his existing duties and responsibilities,” Remulla said in his department order.

As OIC, Gevero will perform the duties and responsibilities of the BI until July 31 or until a replacement has been appointed.

Remulla on Monday named the BI as one of the three problematic agencies under the Department of Justice. DMS