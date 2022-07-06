Seven soldiers injured as alleged NPAs detonate mine in Northern Samar

Seven soldiers were injured, with two in critical condition, after alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) detonated an anti-personnel mine in Northern Samar on Tuesday morning

Maj. Gen. Edgardo De Leon, commander of the 8th Infantry Division, said the government troops were conducting clearing operation as part of the community service activity of the Philippine Army when the explosion occurred at the vicinity of Barangay Magsaysay, Mapanas, Northern Samar around 6:15 am.

De Leon said evacuating the wounded troops to the hospital is ongoing.

The injured troops hit by shrapnel in different parts of their body.

De Leon said no firefight happened. He added that the military is conducting pursuit operation against the rebels who laid and detonated the mine.

"We have pursuit operation and the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) teams are conducting investigation in the area," he said.

"We will file appropriate case of International Humanitarian Law violation against the National Democratic Front (NDF) leadership," he added. Robina Asido/DMS