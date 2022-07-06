Marcos rejects job layoffs in gov't to cut expenses: secretary

Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo said President Ferdinand ''Bongbong'' Marcos Jr rejected suggestions to reduce the bureaucracy so the government could save money.

“We don't want anyone out of job at this point”, said Marcos in his very first meeting with his cabinet in Malacanang, according to Tulfo in his Facebook post.

In a cabinet meeting that lasted nearly four hours, Marcos tackled economic issues and opening of the school year next month.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra told dzBB that Marcos tackled controlling inflation, ensuring food security, supporting the transportation sector and reopening of face-to-face classes.

In his opening speech, Marcos asked the finance department, central bank and the National Economic and Development Authority to report on the economy.

''I think we can all understand that the most important area that we need to deal with is the economy,'' said Marcos, who is also the agriculture secretary. DMS