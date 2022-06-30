「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,990
$100=P5465

6月30日のまにら新聞から

Marcos taps Calida for COA, Veloso to head GSIS

［ 90 words｜2022.6.30｜英字 (English) ］

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr chose outgoing Solicitor General Jose Calida Jr to head the Commission on Audit, Press Secretary-designate Trixie Angeles-Cruz said Wednesday.

Also named by Marcos was Jose Arnulfo Veloso, currently president and chief executive officer of the Philippine National Bank, to become chairman of the Government Service Insurance System, said Cruz-Angeles.

Asked why Marcos is taking a long time to find secretaries for the departments of foreign affairs, health, energy, environment and natural resources, housing and science and technology, Cruz-Angeles said the nominees' credentials are still being examined. DMS

前の記事2022年6月30日 次の記事2022年6月30日