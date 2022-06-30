Marcos taps Calida for COA, Veloso to head GSIS

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr chose outgoing Solicitor General Jose Calida Jr to head the Commission on Audit, Press Secretary-designate Trixie Angeles-Cruz said Wednesday.

Also named by Marcos was Jose Arnulfo Veloso, currently president and chief executive officer of the Philippine National Bank, to become chairman of the Government Service Insurance System, said Cruz-Angeles.

Asked why Marcos is taking a long time to find secretaries for the departments of foreign affairs, health, energy, environment and natural resources, housing and science and technology, Cruz-Angeles said the nominees' credentials are still being examined. DMS