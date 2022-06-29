Alleged NPA killed in clash with military in Zamboanga del Sur

An alleged member of the New People's Army (NPA) was killed in a clash with military forces on Monday morning.

Maj. Andrew Linao, public information officer of the Western Mindanao Command, said the clash occurred at the vicinity of BarangayDapiwak, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.

Linao said the troops of the Joint Task Force ZamPeLan were conducting combat operations when they encountered around eight armed persons.

"Firefight ensued, but, due to the superior firepower of the military, enemies were forced to withdraw. While clearing the encounter site, operating troops recovered one enemy cadaver and assorted war materials including one M16 rifle with long magazine, enemy personal belongings, and foodstuff," he said.

Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, commander of Joint Task Force ZamPeLan said the slain enemy was identified as Junry Ambongan, alias Junbert or JhonWeck, a member of Squad 2, Team Abe of the defunct Guerilla Front BBC (Big Beautiful Country)of the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee.

Ponio said the troops are pursuing the rebels. Robina Asido/DMS