Four dead, one missing as fishing boat capsizes off Bataan: Coast Guard

Four people died while another one is missing after a fishing boat capsized off the waters of Bataan on Thursday.

Based on an updated report received by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday, the "Gra Twin Sister” with 50 people onboard capsized at approximately 18 nautical miles from the shoreline of Barangay Saysain, Bagac, Bataan.

The PCG team, including BRP Malabrigo and a Coast Guard helicopter conducted search and rescue (SAR) and aerial search operations.

"Meanwhile, the PCG Sub-Station Morong coordinated with BRP Malabrigo and requested assistance to recover the capsized fishing banca...Gra Twin Sister was recovered; however, the missing crew was not found," said PCG.

The PCG said a total of 45 crew were rescued, while four dead were recovered and another one is still missing.

"The SAR team advised all fisherfolk to immediately report to the nearest PCG unit if they saw the missing crew member," it said. Robina Asido/DMS