Lorenzana backs Esperon order to block some websites critical of gov't

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the order to block the website allegedly affiliated to terrorist organizations will help fight disinformation against the government.

Lorenzana said he is "in agreement" with National Security Adviser and Anti-Terrorism Council Vice Chairperson Hermogenes Esperon Jr. ordering the National Telecommunication Commission to block the several websites critical of the government including some news sites like Bulatlat, Pinoy Weekly.

This move was widely condemned by media organizations as an attack to the freedom of the press and expression.

"We are not against free speech, in fact we encourage and protect it. It is disinformation against the government that we are against," said Lorenzana.

Lorenzana said the move to block the sites allegedly affiliated to the terrorist groups will "definitely" contribute to the government's effort to defeat the New People's Army (NPA).

"It will reduce the disinformation and prevent the recruitment of more youths. They are so gullible and susceptible to propaganda and disinformation," he said. Robina Asido/DMS