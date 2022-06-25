NCR police suspends permit to carry guns outside residence from June 27 to July 2

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) suspended the permit to carry firearms outside residence (PTCFOR) in Metro Manila as part of security measures prepared for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The suspension will be implemented from June 27 to July 2.

Just last Wednesday, PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said the preparation for the inauguration of the next president on June 30 is almost completed.

Danao said almost 7,000 police personnel will be deployed to secure the event in Manila where only transparent materials like clear bags and canisters will be allowed.

In an interview with the head of PNP Directorate for Operations on Thursday, Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon said strict checkpoint operation in all the entries of Manila will be implemented as part of the security measure prepared for the inauguration.

"All the entries to Manila will have strict checkpoint so that those with bad intention will not be able to get in. For the protesters they will go to the freedom park, yes, but if they march out of the Freedom Park, then corresponding police responses will be provided," he said. Robina Asido/DMS