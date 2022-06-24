「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,980
$100=P5,425

6月24日のまにら新聞から

Philippine, Japan logistics office meet in Tokyo

［ 116 words｜2022.6.24｜英字 (English) ］

Philippine and Japan logistics officials discussed defense equipment and technology cooperation in a meeting in Tokyo last week, the Department of National Defense (DND) reported on Thursday.

Arsenio Andolong, Defense Communications Service chief, said Assistant Secretary Jesus Rey Avila of the Office for Logistics, Acquisitions, and Self- Reliant Defense Posture, representing the Department of National Defense, met with officials of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency of the Ministry of Japan last June 14.

Andolong said the meeting aims to strengthen defense equipment and technology cooperation between the Philippines and Japan.

He did not provide other details about the meeting but, Andolong noted that "the working-level discussions centered on the Philippines’ existing projects with Japan." Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2022年6月24日 次の記事2022年6月24日