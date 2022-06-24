Philippine, Japan logistics office meet in Tokyo

Philippine and Japan logistics officials discussed defense equipment and technology cooperation in a meeting in Tokyo last week, the Department of National Defense (DND) reported on Thursday.

Arsenio Andolong, Defense Communications Service chief, said Assistant Secretary Jesus Rey Avila of the Office for Logistics, Acquisitions, and Self- Reliant Defense Posture, representing the Department of National Defense, met with officials of the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency of the Ministry of Japan last June 14.

Andolong said the meeting aims to strengthen defense equipment and technology cooperation between the Philippines and Japan.

He did not provide other details about the meeting but, Andolong noted that "the working-level discussions centered on the Philippines’ existing projects with Japan." Robina Asido/DMS