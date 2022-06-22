Dar welcomes move by Marcos to temporarily lead DA

Outgoing Agriculture Secretary William Dar welcomes the decision of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to temporarily lead the Department of Agriculture (DA) as he expressed willingness to assist him to attain food security and food sovereignty.

“We welcome the decision of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to personally oversee and be at the helm of the Department of Agriculture. This is the brand of ‘political will’ that we have been advocating since we assumed office in August 2019,” Dar said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Dar conducted his press briefing after Marcos announced on Monday his decision to temporarily assume the post of agriculture secretary as he emphasized the country's serious food problem.

Dar said the recent pronouncement of Marcos is a very strategic decision, giving the agriculture sector utmost priority, and thus a bigger budget for DA in the years to come.

“We see this pronouncement as a victory of the DA in rousing broad public support towards the sector’s rehabilitation and empowerment,” Dar said.

“His resolve to take the reins is a strong indication of this. We are confident this will augur an unprecedented ‘whole-of-government’ movement for the urgent attainment of food sovereignty in this time of crisis,” he added.

Dar added that the DA has already prepared a transition report, outlining the short-, medium- and long- terms plans of the agency to significantly increase the productivity of key commodities such as rice and corn, and other fishery products, and augment the incomes of farmers and fisherfolk.

“The present leadership is ready to brief the President-elect at his most convenient time, and we assure him of our strong support and cooperation, as we truly want him to succeed,” he said.

He noted that the transition report contains the state of Philippine agriculture, as well as recommendations and policy proposals which is divided into five chapters including unfinished business of the sector, situational analysis over two decades, policy recommendations, major accomplishments of DA, and agenda forward.

Amid the looming global food crisis, Dar also shared the list of programs that the next administration should prioritize such as the balanced fertilization strategy, which will upscale the use of bio-fertilizers and stimulants.

He also noted that an increase in the budget for fuel and fertilizer subsidies to subsidize other commodities such as vegetables is also crucial.

The programs that he mentioned which are being implemented include providing fuel and fertilizer subsidies; local feeds formulation and production; urban and Peri-urban farming, including vegetable production, in provinces not frequently visited by typhoons; aquaculture and mariculture production; and food mobilization through Kadiwa marketing program.

Dar also stressed the importance of the creation of a Bureau of Agri-Industry Cooperative to regularize Kadiwa programs, and the transfer of the Food Terminal Inc. back to the agency.

He said Philippine agriculture must be modernized and industrialized to make it globally competitive.

“We have crafted a 10-year National Agriculture and Fisheries Modernization and Industrialization Plan (NAFMIP), and we fervently hope the President-elect will favorably consider it to attain our joint aspiration of food security and food sovereignty in the next six years,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS