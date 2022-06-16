Hungary looking to improve cooperation with Philippines in water technology, agriculture and education

Hungary is looking forward to further improving cooperation with the Philippines in the fields of water technology, agriculture and education.

This was disclosed by Hungarian Ambassador to the Philippines Titanilla Toth after her courtesy call to President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday morning.

"We had a really fruitful discussion with Mr. President elect looking forward of our cooperation its very promising already but we can improve the level in the field of water technology, agriculture and also we are looking forward to cooperate in education, we already providing scholarships to 35 Filipino students maybe in the future we can increase that," she said.

"We believe in close cooperation and close partnership of course we are not against the investment and if there is an Hungarian company for example in the water sector which is very promising and giving a very good opportunities in the Philippines to invest yes we are happy to do that, but mostly our company are searching after strong partnership with local companies and local entities," she added.

Toth said the Hungarian government welcomes the deployment of more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in their country.

"I said thank you to Mr. President-elect for the labor force, the Philippines are providing overseas Filipino workers already in Hungary. There are more than 800 Filipinos working and we are happy to increase the number in the future," she said.

"We have specific areas in which collaboration can be closer mostly in hospitalities like hotels also in the factories like many electronic factories are looking forward to skilled workers in the Philippines, that is why we are closely working with TESDA (Techical Education and Skills Development Authority) here, so TESDA can be our biggest partner to make trainings before the OFWs could enter Hungary," she added. Robina Asido/DMS