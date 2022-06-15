Drivers, workers urge gov't to suspend excise tax and VAT on petroleum products

Several groups led by Pagkakaisa ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) and Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) held a rally on Tuesday in Philcoa to ask the government to immediately suspend excise tax and value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products.

They were also calling on the government to repeal the Oil Deregulation Law.

“That’s why, (President Rodrigo) Duterte, while you are still in power for 15 days, while you are packing up your personal belongings, while you are about to leave…before you go, can you sign an executive order that suspends E-VAT and tax on (petroleum) products?” KMU Secretary-General Jerome Adonis said.

“Our challenge to the incoming Marcos and Duterte administration is to immediately lay out economic reform that would address the weekly oil price hike, that would lower the price of food and service and that would help the millions of people that do not have jobs.”

The P500 cash subsidy that will be given to indigent families on June 30 is not enough, according to the protesters.

The price of gasoline rose to P2.15 per liter, diesel to P 4.30 per liter, and kerosene to 4.85 per liter on Tuesday.

PISTON president Mody Floranda told the Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview they did not ask for a fare hike but called to suspend fuel taxes and the Oil Deregulation Law since it would lower the cost of goods, providing instant relief to drivers and the public. Jaspearl Tan/DMS