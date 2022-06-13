Duterte thanks Japan for treating the Philippines like one its provinces

By Robina Asido

As he led the historical lowering of the tunnel boring machine that will be used for the first subway in the country during Independence Day, President Rodrigo Duterte thanked Japan for treating the Philippines like it was part of its government.

In his speech in Valenzuela City on Sunday, Duterte said Japan is helping the Philippines like it is one of their provinces.

"I cannot seem to fathom the love of the Japanese people for this republic. There are so many projects going on in the country and being pushed and sponsored by the JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) . That is their overseas assistance," he said.

" Japan has continued to help us to the extent that even in Davao City, the new highway and the bridge and everything, it would seem really that we are a part of the Japanese government. We are like a province. We are... you know, being treated as almost a part of Japan that should be developed in due time," he added.

As he expressed his gratitude to the Japanese government, Duterte noted that although the project was funded by Japan through the Official Development Assistance "it is really gratis".

"I'd like to express my gratitude all over again. Every time, I meet people from JICA and the projects all around the Philippines where I am invited to witness its inauguration or its operability and all," he said.

"Even with this project, the payment is .01 (percent) and has a grace period for 12 years. You know if that is your obligation, it is really gratis. It's a gift from the Japanese people to the people of the Philippines,' said Duterte.

"That is a Japanese way of really saying that 'we want to help you.' And it's always there. Most of the projects, even the Davao Airport, it's almost free," he added.

For his part, Japanese Ambasador Kazuhiko Koshikawa said the lowering of the first tunnel boring machine for the Metro Manila Subway project shows the sincerity of Japan.

"Today’s ceremony lowering the first tunnel boring machine for the Metro Manila Subway project shows how closely Japan and the Philippines have been working together and how sincerely Japan had delivered part of the promise," he said.

"This first subway project in the Philippines will go down in history as the legacy, the lasting legacy of the Duterte administration. The Metro Manila Subway called the project of the century is a testament to the friendship between Japanese and Philippine people. Today, the lowering of the tunnel boring machine is such a huge turning point. Once the tunnel boring machine is set in motion, it will unveil a new era in the history of the Philippines railway," he added.

Koshikawa said Japan has taken pride in contributing to the construction of the Metro Manila Subway project and "now that the tunnel boring machine has been lowered on the ground, our eyes are already looking beyond the completion of the subway."

"We feel more than honored to be a major part of the Philippine government in its bid to provide a more comfortable and convenient life to as many Filipinos as possible through infrastructure development. Last but not least, I sincerely wish for the safety of all the people involved in the construction," he added.

During the event, Duterte and Koshikawa together with other government officials witnessed the unveiling of the head cutter of the tunnel boring machine and the state-of-the-art dynamic full size train simulator for the Philippine Railway Institute and inspects the subway's depot in Barangay Ugong, Valenzuela. DMS