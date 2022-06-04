PNP raises full alert nationwide after recent bus bombings

The Philippine National Police (PNP) raised full alert status nationwide following recent bombing incidents in the southern part of the country.

"After the series of bombing incidents... the PNP raised its alert status nationwide, we are on full alert to ensure that there will no other bombing incidents," Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said at the "Laging Handa" public briefing on Friday.

Fajardo said as part of the security efforts of the PNP, Officer-in-Charge Lt. General Vicente Danao ordered an increase in police visibility in public transport hubs and terminals.

"We have bus marshals who ride buses and we also conduct random inspections in the baggage of our citizen. We will also deploy our bomb sniffing dogs nationwide to help us secure our public terminals," she said.

Fajardo added that although there is no serious threat monitored related to the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio this month, the PNP created a task force that will focus on security during the oath taking ceremonies on June 30.

"We have security task group Manila and security task group Davao. They will led the implementation of security for the inauguration of President-elect BBM (Bongbong Marcos) and Vice-President-elect Ma’am Sara Duterte," she said.

"The composition of the police personnel that will be used both in Davao and Manila are already prepared... We will initiate our traffic control and management. The areas where the National Museum is located is a busy street that is why we are expecting to have traffic re-routing in the major roads," she added. Robina Asido/DMS