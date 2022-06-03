PCG to monitor Filipino fishermen in West Philippine Sea as China imposes ban

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will monitor Filipino fishermen in the West Philippine Sea following China's unilateral imposition of a three-and-half-month fishing moratorium in South China Sea.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman said they will escort the Filipino fishermen to ensure they will not be affected by fishing ban imposed by China from May 1.

"We will escort our fishermen, we will monitor our fishermen in their fishing activity, we are not affected by that," he said.

Just last Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced the filing of a diplomatic protest against the fishing moratorium of China in areas of the South China Sea north of the 12 degrees north latitude.

The fishing ban that took effect on May 1 is expected to last until August 16.

" In a diplomatic note dated 30 May 2022, the DFA conveyed its protest to the moratorium, which covers areas in the West Philippine Sea over which the Philippines has sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction," the DFA stated. Robina Asido/DMS