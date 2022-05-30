Three die in Quezon City fire

Three died while three others were injured after a fire broke out in the vacant bedroom of the third floor of a house in Quezon City on Sunday morning.

Quezon City Fire District said the blaze struck the house at No.96 Kaliraya St., Bayanihan Alley, Barangay Tatalon around 4:15 am.

It was declared under control around 4:43 am and was put out at 4:47 am.

Around P50,000 of worth of properties were damaged.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said it is investigating the cause of the incident. Robina Asido/ DMS