Despite interruptions, NWRB ensures Angat Dam can meet Metro Manila demand

The National Water Resources Board (NWRB) ensures that Angat Dam can meet the demand of Metro Manila residents despite interruptions being implemented by Maynilad in some service areas until next month.

NWRB Director Sevillo David Jr. explained that the water interruption was implemented due to the high volume of demand in Metro Manila.

"It is because when there is high demand in Metro Manila the reservoirs were not able to immediately recharge or refill water that is why there is a need to implement interruption," he said.

David said because of rains in the past days due to La Nina, the water level in Angat Dam is now 190.83 meters.

"We have enough supply for the use of our residents in Metro Manila," he said.

"We can say that the rain in the past days helps recharge our dams particularly Angat Dam which supplies almost 97 percent water needed in Metro Manila," he added.

David said the NWRB is preparing for possible spilling of water as La Nina is expected to bring more rain as the rainy season was declared by Pagasa last Wednesday.

He added because of La Nina, this year's summer season was quite short.

"Because of La Nina, we can say that the summer season is quite short. In the month of April, the highest record of rain was recorded in the watershed of Angat Dam that is why the summer season is quite short," said David. Robina Asido/DMS