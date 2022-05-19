PCG installs five Spanish-made buoys off four islands in WPS

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) installed for the first time five 30 foot-long Spanish-made navigational buoys at the vicinity waters of four islands in the Kalayaan Island Group occupied by the country in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

During the arrival ceremony in Pier 13 in Manila, PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said ocean markers show the vicinity waters are considered special protected zones. Hence, mining and oil exploration are prohibited, he added.

The PCG did not disclose the price of the buoys, which they said were bought from Spain and were equipped with navigation lanterns and specialized mooring systems.

"These buoys are now our source of pride and honor in serving our great nation. And because our fellow Coast Guardians braved numerous dangers during the said noble mission, they were able to bring the PCG to the next level of success," he said.

"These buoys are very important for the safety of our fishermen and this will benefit everyone not only the Filipino fishermen but also the vessels passing in the area," he added.

Abu said the buoy with the image of the Philippine flag will also serve as sovereign markers of the country in the West Philippine Sea.

"It has our Philippine flag. That is what the Filipinos wanted to say that what is ours is ours, so this is also a way of asserting our ownership, our possession," he said.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said five Coast Guard vessels were used to laid out the symbols of coastal state administration in the vicinity waters of Lawak Island, Likas Island, Parola Island, and Pag-asa Island from May 12 to 14.

The five vessels includes BRP Corregidor, and BRP Bojeador which conducted the actual installation of buoys, while BRP Suluan, BRP Capones and TugBoat Habagat provide security and assistance during the operation.

During the arrival ceremony on Wednesday, the PCG welcomed the personnel of BRP Corregidor and BRP Bojeador while the three other vessels remained in Palawan for patrol operations.

Balilo said the three of the five buoys, which were part of the 10 floating markers procured in Spain, three of which were installed at the vicinity waters of Benham Rise

"These buoys, which arrived in Cebu from Valencia, Spain, on May 7 2022, are equipped with modern marine aids to navigation lanterns and specialized mooring systems. They also have a remote monitoring system that uses satellite technology to transmit data to the PCG National Headquarters in Port Area, Manila," he said.

Abu said the remaining two buoys will be used as reserves to replace those that were installed in Benham rise if needed.

Despite the ongoing territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea, Abu expressed confidence that no one would move or oppose the installation of the buoys.

"There is no need to oppose it. That is our location (territory)," he said.

However, Abu noted that in case the buoys will be moved, the PCG will surely find a way to locate it.

Balilo said there are signals installed in the buoys so the PCG can detect its location.

He said the PCG patrol vessels as well as the Philippine troops assigned in the four islands can also monitor the buoys. Robina Asido/DMS