Coast Guard head Abu to join send-off for second MRRV in Japan

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu will visit Japan to participate in the send-off ceremony for the second 97-meter multi role response vessel (MRRV) next week.

This was disclosed by Rear Admiral Bobby Patrimonio, PCG-Marine Environmental Protection Commander during the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Wednesday.

"Our Commandant will go to Japan next week for the send-off ceremony for the second 97-meter MRRV which will be named BRP Melchora Aquino," he said.

"We are expecting our ship to arrive by the first or second week of June. It has a capability to stay in the ocean for 14 days and it has state-of-the-art equipment onboard," he added.

It can be recalled that the first unit of 97-meter MRRV from Japan which was just commissioned as BRP Teresa Magbanua last May 6 is on its way to join its Japan and Indonesian counterpart in this year's Regional Marine Pollution Exercise (Marpolex).

Also joining the drill are BRP Gabriela Silang, BRP Malapascua; and BRP Cape Engano with 374 officers and men of the PCG. Robina Asido/DMS