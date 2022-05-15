One dead, 11 hurt in QC jail riot

A person deprived of liberty was killed while 11 were injured in a riot inside the Quezon City Jail Friday afternoon.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) National Capital Region (NCR) spokesperson Senior Inspector Midzfar Omar said a commotion at the male dormitory was monitored around 3:36 pm.

The commotion that lasted five to seven minutes resulted in one death due to many stab wounds.

The person was declared dead on arrival at East Avenue Medical Center while nine others were also admitted for treatment.

Omar said two others were also admitted at Quezon City Medical Center. Robina Asido/DMS