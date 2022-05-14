PAF finding out why plane's tire burst during landing at Laoag Airport

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is trying to find out why a tire of its NC212i aircraft burst during a landing roll at the runway of Laoag Airport on Friday morning.

Col. Maynard Mariano, PAF spokesman said, an NC212i with tail number 2119 was delivering supplies and other attendant requirements to the Advance Command Post of Tactical Operations Group 1 at Laoag Airport when the incident occurred around 10:32 am.

"The pilots performed an emergency procedure and shut down the engine at the runway," he said.

Mariano said five crew members on the aircraft during the incident did not suffer injuries.

"The incident is currently being investigated. The PAF will continue to adhere to strict safety protocols to ensure the safe operation of its aircraft and equipment," he said. Robina Asido/DMS