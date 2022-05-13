Duterte recommends to next administration: abolish partylist

President Rodrigo Duterte recommended the abolition of the partylist system to the next administration as he claimed that it is being used to destroy the government.

"I recommend the abolition of the party-list. It is being used. Although they are a very few, they still participate in the government that they wish to destroy," he said in his Talk To The People aired on Thursday morning.

"They enter the government, they participate in the governance process and yet they, what they really want is to destroy that government and replace it with theirs," said Duterte.

"The simple truth is they want to destroy the government so they can replace it. That was the mantra of the communist 53 years ago, and it’s still the mantra of the communist rebels remains the same," he added.

As part of his recommendation, Duterte said the next administration should immediately start the process of amending the Constitution to avoid accusations it is just being used to extend the term of the president.

"Whoever the next president will be, it would be as good as any other time to initiate whether to convert Congress into a constituent body or call for Constitutional Convention but which is very expensive to do," he said.

"Even if the Constitutional Convention is expensive. I would rather say that we elected them so we must have the trust in them. There is really a demand at the moment to change the Constitution, whether you want to convert it into a federal or... to start it now," Duterte said.

"If you do that, when your term is about to finish, they will tell you that you want to change some provisions in the Constitution to allow you to run. Like what they did to me, they say Duterte only wants another term... it should be started in the new administration," he added. Robina Asido/DMS