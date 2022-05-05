PSE to host investor day for listed firms

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) is set to hold the “PSE STAR (Strengthening Access and Reach): Investor Day” on May 24 to 26 to provide participating publicly-listed companies (PLCs) an opportunity to share their first quarter financial performance, upcoming projects and business plans in the new normal.

The three-day virtual event is co-hosted by Bloomberg LP with the Fund Managers Association of the Philippines (FMAP) and Trust Officers Association of the Philippines (TOAP) as event partners.

The PSE STAR Investor Day will feature PLCs from different sectors represented by their top executives. Monde Nissin Corporation, Max’s Group, Inc., Century Pacific Food, Inc., The Keeper’s Holdings, Inc. and Axelum Resources Corp. are the featured companies on May 24. Filinvest Land, Inc., RL Commercial REIT, Inc., Megawide Construction Corp., Cemex Holdings Philippines, Inc. and AllDay Marts, Inc. are the PLCs that will be showcased on May 25.

The May 26 event will be headlined by China Banking Corp., Security Bank Corp., Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Nickel Asia Corp. and Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc. The event is open to the company’s shareholders, buy and sell side analysts as well as the investing public.

“This initiative forms part of PSE’s broader program to continuously provide value for companies even after their listing. We want to support the PLCs, including non-PSEi members and newly-listed firms, with activities that can help boost their growth post-IPO. As a pilot event, we opted for an investor relations project geared towards increasing analysts’ coverage and potentially attracting more institutional and retail investors among the participating companies. With Bloomberg’s reach and FMAP and TOAP’s network, this event will give market participants locally and across the globe easy access to some of our PLCs,” PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon said. PSE