Agri chief stresses need for more cold storage for onions

The Department of Agriculture emphasized the need for more cold storage facilities as the country has almost 100 percent supply of onions.

"Well, the good news for onions is that we now have almost 100 percent sufficient supply in the country. Our program in onion production became successful," Agriculture Secretary William Dar said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Tuesday.

Dar said although the Department of Agriculture has provided cold storages, it is still not enough as lots of onions are being produced.

"Of course, we still do not have enough cold storages in our onion industry, although we already given many cold storages, but with this increase in production there is a need to increase the budget so that we could provide more cold storages, warehouses, because we can really produce this commodity 100 percent," he said.

"In Mindoro, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Nueva Vizcaya, we had a very good harvest of onions . Of course, we were not able to help all of them because we are still lacking budget for cold storage," he added.

Dar said increasing the budget for cold storage will help farmers sell their product at the right price. Robina Asido/DMS