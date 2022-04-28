AFP joins 2022 Asian Defense & Security Exhibition

To update and evaluate its modernization program requirements, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) joined this year’s Asian Defense & Security (ADAS) exhibition happening in Pasay City from April 27 to 29.

AFP chief Gen. Andres Centino attended the ADAS 2022 opening ceremony at the World Trade Center Metro Manila on Wednesday.

In a message, he cited the event as an opportunity for the AFP’s project evaluation teams to assess and evaluate suitable requirements for the military’s defense and security platforms, systems, and equipment.

“The defense and security sector has significantly benefited from the ADAS series. By establishing networks and fostering stronger collaboration with the leaders of the industry, the event provides opportunities for our policymakers to develop effective and swift responses against a myriad of national security threats,” said Centino.

Also present were Andrew Marriott, managing director of Apac Expo Pte. Ltd., in charge of organizing the exhibition, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr, and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana who was guest of honor and speaker.

“We encourage all personnel from the defense and security sectors to maximize this opportunity presented by ADAS 2022 to attend this highly significant event and update themselves on the latest weapon systems and equipment,” Lorenzana said.

The 4th Asian Defense and Security, Crisis and Disaster Management Exhibition and Conference is participated in by 146 local and foreign companies from 30 different countries.

As the premier platform for manufacturers and distributors, it seeks to showcase capabilities or solutions that address the requirements of defense and security agencies.

National disaster reduction agencies have similarly benefitted from the event where they are able to avail of the latest updates on new techniques and technologies in disaster management.

Following its successful launch in 2014, ADAS reaffirmed its position as the Philippines’ Flagship Defense and Security event as it continues to attract a significant number of international exhibitors from around the world to Manila.

“By bringing the latest technologies from around the world to Manila, the exhibition has opened wider avenues for the professional training, education, and enhancement of personnel competencies and skills,” Centino said. AFP, Public Affairs Office