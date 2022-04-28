JMSDF official visits Philippine Navy headquarters

Captain Takuo Kobayashi , the Plans and Policy Division Director of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), visited the Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila.

Commander Benjo Negranza, Philippine Navy public affairs office director, said during his visit Kobayashi who was accompanied by select staff from JMSDF, also paid a courtesy call to Navy chief Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado.

Negranza said during their meeting Kobayashi discussed the naval modernization efforts and the future plans for this year’s coming Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) with the Navy chief.

"It can be recalled that the PN recently hosted the WPNS in October 2021. The WPNS is an ongoing series of meetings of Pacific nations for discussing naval matters, with Japan as the next host," he said.

Negranza said Kobayashi’s official visit is in connection with the 6th PN-JMSDF Staff-to-Staff Talks (STST) being held in Manila.

"Discussions and plans for the two navies will involve closer maritime cooperation and training," he said.

Negranza said Kobayashi who is a "holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Engineering from the Japan National Defense Academy and a Kyoto University Master’s Degree in Public Affairs, entered the JMSDF Officer Candidate School and eventually commanded JS Sazanami (DD-113) from 2017 to 2018 and made a deployment to the South China Sea with the US Navy Ronald Reagan Strike Group." Robina Asido/DMS