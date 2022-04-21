GT Capital Holdings celebrates 10th listing anniversary

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) hosted a bell ringing ceremony for GT Capital Holdings, Inc. (GTCAP) to mark the company’s 10th anniversary as a publicly listed company.

GTCAP had its stock market debut on April 20, 2012. It raised P21.57 billion from the sale of primary and secondary shares during its initial public offering.

“The success of GT Capital in its first 10 years as a listed company reflects the trust and confidence of its shareholders in the company – that it will continue to live out its mission of ensuring sustainable long-term profitability, increasing shareholder value and contributing to nation-building. I am confident that under the visionary leadership of Messrs. Arthur Ty and Alfred Ty and their top-notch management team led by Mr. Francis Sebastian and Mr. Carmelo Bautista, GTCAP’s businesses, which are market leaders in their respective segments, will continue to be profitable and remain dominant and dynamic players in the industries they are in,” said PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon in his welcome message during the event. PSE