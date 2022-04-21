''Agaton'' crop losses reach P2.3 billion, says DA

Crop losses due to Tropical Storm ''Agaton'' reached P2.3 billion, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Wednesday.

According to DA, the damage and losses have been reported in Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Soccsksargen and Caraga affecting 54,013 farmers and fishers, with volume of production loss at 70,064 metric tons and 25,632 hectares of agricultural areas.

The affected commodities include rice, corn, high value crops, livestock, and fisheries while damage has also been incurred in agricultural infrastructures.

The DA noted that "the increase in overall damage and losses is due to additional reports on rice, corn, high value crops, livestock and fisheries in Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen and Caraga; and new reports on rice, corn, high value crops, and agricultural infrastructures from Bicol and Davao Region."

A total of P947.3 million worth of 56,095 metric tons of rice within the 23,208 hectares of land were affected by ''Agaton''.

The DA said P53.2 million worth of 1,889 metric tons of corn within the 1,291 hectares of land were also damaged.

The 12,080 metric tons of high value crops which includes vegetables, cacao and fruits planted within the 1,133 hectares of land amounted to P241.8 million.

The DA also recorded 37.5 million worth of 71,893 livestocks which includes chickens, swine, cattles, carabaos, goats, ducks, horses and turkeys affected by the storm.

On the other hand, 2,585 fisherfolks were also affected with a total of P778.6 million recorded losses to fisheries.

Aside from agricultural products, a total of P203.3 million worth of irrigation and agricultural facilities or infrastructures were also damaged because of Agaton.

The DA, through its Regional Field Offices (RFOs), are still conducting assessment of damage and losses brought by Tropical Storm ''Agaton'' in the agri-fisheries sector.

The agency also "coordinates with concerned national government agencies (NGAs), local government units (LGUs) and other DRRM ( Disaster Risk Reduction Management)-related offices for the impact of Agaton, as well as available resources for interventions and assistance". Robina Asido/DMS