Three alleged CPP-NPA members arrested in Pampanga

Three women, who are allegedly members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army, were arrested in a law enforcement operation in Pampanga on Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Ernesto Torres Jr, chief of the Northern Luzon Command, identified the arrested personalities as Evelyn Munoz alias Ched, a member of the central committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines. She has a warrant of arrest for murder and a high value target.

Two others arrested were Erlinda Lansang, a member of the Komiteng Larangang Gerilyo Tarzam (Tarlac-Zambales) and Maria Theresa Buscayno alias Margarita Lansang or Mara, who was identified as the "Secretary of LGP-4, Cental Luzon Regional Committee/ Execom Mbr."

Maj. Gen Andrew Costelo, head of the 7th Infantry Division, said the warrant was served on Munoz at the vicinity of Purok 4, Barangay Mauaque, Mabalacat, Pampanga but the two others were nabbed for being New People's Army members.

Government troops also recovered one cal.45 pistol, two magazine assemblies with 14 pieces of ammunition, several IDs showing their pictures with different names, 26 cellular phones, three laptops, several USB storage devices, subversive documents and other materials, and cash in different denominations and currencies amounting to around P400,000.00 from the scene.

Torres said troops are executing their final push to decimate the NPAs in North and Central Luzon. Robina Asido/DMS