Three alleged ''high-value leaders'' of NPA killed in clash vs military in Cagayan

Three alleged "high value leaders" of the New People's Army (NPA) were killed in a five-minute clash with the military in Cagayan Valley on Maundy Thursday, a military spokesperson reported on Friday.

The three were identified as Saturnino Agunoy alias Peping, head of the Regional Operations Department of Komiteng Rehiyon-Cagayan Valley (KR-CV), Mark Canta alias Uno, Giyang Politikal, West Front Committee, and alias Val, medical officer of the West Front Committee all of KOMPROB Cagayan, KR-CV.

Capt. Rigor Pamittan, public affairs chief of the 5th Infantry Division, said data from Regional Trial CourtBranch 3, 2nd Judicial Region, said "alias Peping is a notorious criminal and is facing several criminal cases.''

''These are 12 cases of qualified assault upon an agent of person in authority with murder with P120,000 pesos bail bond each, two cases of qualified assault upon an agent of person in authority with murder without bail bond, arson with P24,000 bail bond, rebellion with P200,000 bail bond, and murder with no recommended bail bond," Pamittan said.

Pamittan said government troops encountered members of the Komiteng Probinsya (Komprob) Cagayan, Komiteng Rehiyon-Cagayan Valley (KR-CV) in Barangay Virginia, Sto. Niño.

According to Lt. Col. Oliver Logan, commander of the 17th Infantry Battalion, troops were on a security patrol when residents informed them about the presence of armed men.

“Upon verifying the information, members of the (communist terrorist group) CTG fired (at) our operating troops... they retaliated," he said.

“Some of the members of the CTG scampered in a different direction. So, we alerted our nearest patrol bases and the PNP to conduct a blocking position and checkpoint for their possible apprehension,” he added.

During clearing operation, troops recovered two cal. 45 pistols, one hand grenade, one backpack containing a Lenovo laptop with charger, one Cherry Mobile smartphone, one USB and personal items, subversive documents with high intelligence value and one backpack with medical supplies including 12 syringes, three IV fluids, bandages, 30 gauze pad and others, said Pamittan. Robina Asido/DMS