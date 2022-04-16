Crop damage from ''Agaton'' estimated at P639.7 million: DA

Crop damage due to Tropical Storm ''Agaton'' was estimated at P639.7 million, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Thursday.

A DA report said crop damage have been reported in Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen and Caraga.

A total of 10,453 farmers were affected, with volume of production loss at 36,846 metric tons (MT) and 16,251 hectares of agricultural areas.

Affected commodities include rice, corn, high value crops, and livestock.

A total of P601.3 million worth of 35,641 metric tons of rice within 15,845 hectares of land were damaged because of ''Agaton'' while P18.7 million worth of 757 metric tons of corn within 308 hectares were affected.

On the other hand, P19.8 million worth of high value crops which includes 488 metric tons of vegetables, cacao and fruits within the 98 hectares of land were spoiled.

Five thousand pesos worth of 20 chickens were also affected by the storm.

The DA noted that the reported damage and losses are still subject to validation. Robina Asido/DMS