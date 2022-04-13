''Agaton'' almost stationary over Eastern Samar, ''Basyang''leaves PAR

Tropical Depression ''Agaton'' was reported almost stationary over Llorente,Eastern Samar while Typhoon ''Basyang'' left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 5 pm bulletin,'' Agaton'' had winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 75 kilometers per hour as eight areas remained under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One.

These were Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte,

Camotes Island and Dinagat Islands.

''Basyang'' intensified as it left PAR, Pagasa said in its 5 pm bulletin. It was located 1,400 kilometers east of Central Luzon and had maximum winds of 130 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 160 kilometers per hour. DMS