''Agaton'' maintains strength over coastal waters of Guiuan

Tropical Storm ''Agaton'', the first storm to hit the Philippines this year, maintained its strength while moving westward slowly, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday afternoon.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said ''Agaton'' was over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar while it had winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 105 kilometers per hour.

More areas were placed under storm warning signals by Pagasa.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two was up over the central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, General Macarthur, Hernani, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan), the central and southern portions of Samar (San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Daram, Zumarraga, Talalora,

Santa Rita, Basey, Marabut, San Sebastian), Biliran, and the northern and eastern

portions of Leyte (Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, AInlangalang, Tunga, Jaro, Kananga, Ormoc City, Santa Fe, Palo, Pastrana, Dagami, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Dulag, Mayorga, Macarthur, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Javier, La Paz, Julita, Burauen).

In Mindanao, under signal number two were the northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon).

Under signal number one was the southern portion of Masbate(Dimasalang, Palanas,

Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan), The rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Northern Samar, the rest of Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northeastern portion of

Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan Islands, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island, and the eastern portion of Bohol (Buenavista, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Candijay, Mabini, Alicia, Ubay, San Miguel, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Talibon, Jetafe) and Surigao del Norte and the rest of Dinagat Islands. DMS