JMSDF ship arrives for port call in Zambales

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) JS Suzutsuki conducted a passing exercise (PASSEX) with a Philippine frigate as it arrived in Zambales on Sunday.

Commander Benjo Negranza, Philippine Navy public affairs office director, said JS Suzutsuki arrived in Subic Freeport Zone, Olongapo City in Zambales for a port call.

"JS Suzutsuki is escorted by Philippine Navy frigate BRP Jose Rizal who earlier conducted a passing exercise with the former. A simple welcome ceremony was also accorded to the visiting JMSDF vessel upon her docking at Subic," he said.

"The visit to the country of JS Suzutsuki is intended for routine port replenishment and rest for the crew who are having their overseas training cruise," he added.

Negranza said "the arrival of the Japanese contingent in the country and the accommodation and support being extended to them underscores the strong bilateral relations between the Philippines and Japan".

"Both countries espouse the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation in the region," he said. Robina Asido/DMS