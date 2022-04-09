PCG declares ''heightened alert'' as big number of Filipinos head for provinces for Lenten season

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) declared "heightened alert" as Filipinos go to the provinces for the first time in two years for the Lenten season.

The heightened alert status was declared by PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu on Friday.

Abu has directed all Coast Guard units to initiate proactive measures to ensure the safety, security, and comfort of sea passengers who will travel to their home provinces and tourists who will visit recreational destinations starting this weekend.

“I instructed District Commanders to be present on the ground and oversee the implementation of maximum security measures. They are also responsible for supervising the conduct of regular port monitoring and coastal security patrol in major tourist destinations,” he said.

Abu reiterated his directive to intensify vessel inspection to ensure the seaworthiness of all passenger vessels, including the availability of lifejackets and other lifesaving equipment on board, as well as proper documents before issuance of clearance to depart.

“I am also appealing to the general public to be patient during the pre-departure inspection. Please make sure that you have all documentary requirements requested by the local government unit (LGU) of your destination to avoid delays as there are LGUs requiring antigen test and S-PASS registration upon arrival. Let us also comply with the minimum health protocols for everyone’s protection amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Abu.

“Starting today, we have deployed additional security personnel and medical officers to man 'Malasakit Help Desks' in major port terminals, together with the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA). Our sea passengers may proceed to these booths for queries regarding their sea travel and/or medical assistance,” he said.

“Again, we are reminding our sea passengers to avoid carrying prohibited items such as flammable liquids and solids, corrosive materials, toxic and infectious substances, compressed gases, radioactive materials, and explosives as these are not allowed on board passenger vessels. If authorized to carry firearms, make sure that you have complete documents for review,” he added.

Coast Guard districts have also dispatched additional lifeguards to help resort owners and the LGU in achieving a zero casualty this Lenten season while foot patrol teams were made visible in populated tourist destinations and water sports locations to immediately respond to any untoward incidents. Robina Asido/DMS